Driver shot, crashes car with child passenger in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to the St. Pete Police Department (SPPD), a shooting investigation is underway after a man crashed into a parked vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday at Robco Transmission & Auto, 3101 Emerson Ave. S.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver, a young adult man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for treatment.

A child who was also in the car appeared uninjured but was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

Police said it is still early in the investigation, and no further details have been released, including information about the suspected shooter or possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 727-893-7780 or text the letters “SPPD” and your tip to TIP411.