Flock camera helps St. Pete police find hit-and-run driver: SPPD

St. Petersburg police used a Flock license plate reader to identify a vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash, agency officials said.

Ashleigh Az'Janae Zinn, 30, was arrested early Friday morning.

Using Flock license plate readers, St. Petersburg Police Department officers located the Kia Forte involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Aug. 8.

A warrant was then issued for her Zinn’s arrest.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Zinn and booked her into the Hillsborough County Jail at 12:06 a.m.

On Aug. 8 at 2 a.m., a red Kia Forte driven by Zinn was traveling south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South, approaching the intersection of 15th Avenue South , when it struck a woman.

The woman, 47, was walking west in the marked crosswalk across Dr. MLK Jr. Street S. at the intersection with 15th Avenue South.

The Kia Forte struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene without stopping to help the victim or call for help.

The victim was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Zinn is awaiting extradition to Pinellas County Jail to face a charge of

failure to stop/remain at a crash involving death.