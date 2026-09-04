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Man airlifted after tree falls on him while trimming branches from Clearwater roof: CFR

Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews removed the tree and safely lowered the injured 67-year-old man from the roof.
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 67-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after part of a tree fell on him while he was trimming branches from a roof in Clearwater on Friday morning, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue (CFR).

Crews responded to 1839 Springtime Ave. at 9:14 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had been struck by a falling tree and trapped on a roof, according to a news release.

Officials said the man was trimming the tree while standing on the roof when part of it fell and struck him.

Firefighters removed the tree and safely lowered the man from the roof, per the release.

The man was taken by helicopter to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert.

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Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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