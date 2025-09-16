Enoch D. Davis Center and James Weldon Johnson Library to be renovated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete is investing over $50 million to reimagine the Enoch D. Davis Center and the James Weldon Johnson Library.

The center offers resources for many and serves as a hub for community activities.

"We all just love each other, no fussing, no fighting," said Estelle Zeigler.

Zeigler takes the bus to the Enoch D. Davis Center twice a week.

“I've been coming four and a half years so you know I must love something about it," said Zeigler.

She eats and plays games with other seniors and has made many friends over the years.

It’s a place where friends become family.

“I love coming and being with the crowd," said Zeigler.

It’s also a facility that provides resources to the community, like mental health programs, free meals, and disaster assistance.

Eugenia Conner-Washington is a regular at the center as well.

Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton spoke with her as she was taking advantage of some of the resources available to residents.

“Just to get some general information because I thought they had a program that I was interested in," said Conner-Washington.

The Enoch Davis Center is situated directly adjacent to the James Weldon Johnson Library. The library was once located inside the center.

"A lot of the community didn’t know it existed," said Conner-Washington.

However, the library and the Enoch Center could soon be sharing the same space once again.

The City of St. Pete is investing $51 million to reimagine the buildings and potentially consolidate them.

The facility could see some upgrades.

"It's still a valuable resource, and I think it's long since time that they redo it," said Conner-Washington.

According to a city survey, some potential additions could include access to technology, a floor dedicated to crafts and dance activities, a boardroom, and space for up to 200 people.

Zeigler said no matter what happens with the buildings, she hopes the family stays.

“It's very important to have somewhere to go, somewhere to eat, somewhere to laugh and talk," said Zeigler.

The city is hosting a meeting to get community input on what they would like to see changed at the Enoch Center.

That meeting starts on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

