PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local environmental groups are speaking out against a concert scheduled for St. Pete Beach in May.

Local environmentalists said that sea turtle and black skimmer nesting are at risk this year because of the concert.

WATCH: Environmental groups push back against country beach concert

Environmental groups push back against country beach concert

"To put 12,000 people and 100 different tents out there, two stages, it’s going to make it impossible for them to nest," said Lisa Reich, with the Coastal Wildlife Advocacy Group.

The Country Thunder Concert is scheduled for the beginning of May and is set to take place in front of the Tradewinds Resort on St. Pete Beach just in time for the start of turtle nesting season.

"If there is fencing or furniture everywhere, it’s going to be difficult for the females to nest," said Reich.

Reich said a concert on the beach is irresponsible during the Summer.

"I think it was a blatant disregard. I was upset, and that's why I got involved. I think our wildlife deserves a voice, and the community backing has been incredible," she said.

She started advocating for the concert to be held more inland.

The city manager recently asked the concert to relocate, citing permitting issues.

"I was very happy, very, very happy. I think it’s a step in the right direction," said Reich.

While environmentalists said the concert could impact nesting, some beach visitors said tourism is needed.

Sue Lamb and 10-year-old Austin Purtzer said a concert could help the area recover after Hurricane Helene, but she wants it to be held elsewhere.

"Definitely important to keep it, keep it alive. So fundraisers would be very important, 'cause I know, I've heard, it's not cheap to rebuild after these kinds of storms," said Lamb.

"I like the idea of doing it on the beach, but, like, affecting natural habitat is important," said Purtzer.

Tampa Bay 28 did reach out to the Tradewinds Resort and Country Thunder for comment and hasn’t heard back yet.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.