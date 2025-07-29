PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It's been three months since the Clearwater Ferry boat crash, which injured many people and killed one.

On Monday, the man driving the boat that crashed into the ferry, 62-year-old Jeffry Knight, was arrested and charged in the incident.

The person who died in the crash is Jose Castro.

WATCH: Family of victim reacts to arrest made in Clearwater Ferry crash

Family speaks after ferry crash arrest

The Castro family said it's been a heartbreaking three months, and the arrest of Jeffry Knight brings them just a small moment of relief.

Every day, family members come to the Memorial Causeway bridge in Clearwater to remember their beloved Jose Castro.

"There's no explanation, there's no peace. There's no happiness that could fill the hole that he left. The person that used to light up the room is now filled with silence," said Jenny Hernandez, mother of Jose's children.

They carry his memory and pictures with them.

"It's not a day we don't think about my brother and we remember this is a very… this is being very hard days for us. Very painful days. Not just for me, my mom, the kids, the mom, for everybody," said Sandy Todd, Jose's sister.

41-year-old Jose Castro was killed in the Clearwater Ferry boat crash back in April.

"Pepe was a wonderful soul who didn't deserve to go like this, this young. My daughters... this young to be missing their father," said Hernandez.

Investigators say 62-year-old Jeffry Knight was speeding on his boat when he crashed into the Clearwater Ferry that held 45 people.

Investigators with the FWC said Knight left the scene of the crash and headed back towards his home before Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped him on the water.

Knight was arrested on Monday and is now being charged with eight counts of felony leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death or serious bodily injury.

WFTS

"We want safe waterways. We want enhanced penalties for these types of actions on the waterways to make sure this doesn't happen. To make the waterways safe, so these charges are very important," said Peter Tragos, the family's lawyer.

Officials said Knight is also being charged with two misdemeanors involving speeding and failure to maintain proper lookout.

The family's lawyer said Knight could face at least 10 years in prison.

"The fact that they went for felonies… the fact that those felonies can be a lot of years in prison, we're satisfied with that," said George Tragos.

In the meantime, the Castro family said they will spend every day reminding people about who Jose Castro was.

"My brother was a happy person. He was an amazing father, a wonderful son… he didn't deserve to die like this," said Todd.