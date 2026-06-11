Florida AG Uthmeier to hold press conference at Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

LARGO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is scheduled to hold a press conference in Largo on Thursday afternoon.

The attorney general will be at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 2 p.m. on June 11.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Rep. Berny Jacques, State Attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit Bruce Bartlett and Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze will join Uthmeier at the event.

The topic of the press conference has not been released yet.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.