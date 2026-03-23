Former Floirda pilot reacts to plane crash at LaGuardia Airport

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After the devastating crash at LaGuardia Airport, local pilots are speaking out.

"Accidents will happen, we are human… we are all human," said Scott Eshleman, who flew commercial airplanes for 35 years.

Scott Eshleman said learning about the plane crash at LaGuardia Airport was difficult.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and those that were directly affected…it's just a horrible, horrible accident," said Eshleman.

Two pilots are dead, and 41 are injured after an Air Canada plane and a fire truck collided on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night.

"It's a very hard thing to deal with, hopefully they can heal quickly," said Ed Herrick.

Herrick took a flight out of Albert Whitted Airport on Monday and said after seeing everything small plane pilots have to deal with, he understands that commercial flying can be very dangerous.

"With the few controls that were on the small ones, I can't imagine how many controls and gauges you have to keep track of," said Herrick.

Eshleman said pilots undergo extensive training and are taught to multitask and stay very aware of their surroundings.

"For an accident to happen, it usually has to pass through layers and layers and layers where those mistakes are missed. Our goal is zero errors, and that all those mistakes will be trapped… and on occasion they may not," he said.

WFTS

Eshleman said every aviation crash hits home.

"When you see things it's just a reminder to focus a little bit more," he said.

Pilots said while this crash might not directly affect them, it does impact their mental health.

Eshleman said it's important for pilots to reach out to each other and offer support right now.

"To reach out to them just shows a level of care, and like with anything else in life that's tough to deal with, that you're not alone," said Eshleman.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.