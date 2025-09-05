Former Pinellas Park police officer arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police (PPPD) said a former Pinellas Park Police officer was arrested for allegedly traveling to meet a minor.

Investigators determined 73-year-old Gary Mygdal engaged in inappropriate and sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be an 11-year-old girl. On Sept. 4, Mygdal agreed to travel to meet the girl at what he believed was her home and engage in sexual activity.

Officers found and arrested Mygdal and charged him with traveling to meet a minor (for intimate sexual activities), a second-degree felony.

PPPD said Mygdal was a former Pinellas Park Police officer, serving from 1974 to 1984. At the time of his arrest, Mygdal was serving on two city of Pinellas Park boards. Since then, the City Manager has suspended Mydgal from participating on any city board.

The investigation is ongoing.