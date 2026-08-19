GULFPORT, Fla. — The November race for Florida’s newly drawn 16th Congressional District is set.

Republican Sydney Gruters and Democrat Kelly Kirschner won their party primaries Tuesday, setting up a November 3 matchup for the seat vacated by longtime Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan.

WATCH: Gruters, Kirschner win primaries in Florida’s 16th Congressional District

Gruters, Kirschner win primaries in Florida’s 16th Congressional District

Gruters won the Republican nomination with nearly two-thirds of the vote, defeating Eddie Speir and Ed Pope.

Kirschner, a former Sarasota mayor, won the Democratic nomination with just over 43% in a five-way primary.

The newly drawn district stretches across six counties and includes both urban and rural communities like St. Pete, Bradenton, Wauchula, Fort Meade, Myakka City, and Arcadia.

Nationally, Florida's new congressional map is expected to give Republicans an advantage in several districts. Democrats, however, have identified the district as a potential pickup opportunity as they try to win control of the U.S. House.

Kirschner said Tuesday night that his campaign plans to reach beyond the traditional Democratic base, including independent voters and Republicans who are dissatisfied with their party.

“We’re not cutting down nets of the proverbial basketball rim. We’re going to work and the intention is to win on November 3rd,” Kirschner said. “There’s a reason that we’re a district-in-play. It’s that much more competitive of a district. I think, right now, we have a campaign that has shown our ability to really attract and bring in people on both sides of the bridge.”

Gruters did not hold a public watch party and was not available for an interview Tuesday night.

Her campaign released a statement saying the focus now turns to the general election.

“This victory belongs to the people of Southwest Florida,” Gruters wrote, in part. “It was earned one conversation, one handshake, and one vote at a time. We ran a relentless grassroots campaign, showed up in every corner of this district, and listened to the people we are asking to represent. The voters sent a clear message: They want a proven conservative who understands Southwest Florida and has the experience to deliver results.”

The November election will be the first test of the newly drawn district.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.