Gulfport residents experience flood issue; city engineers working to help

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Gulfport are experiencing some flooding issues.

One local man reached out to us to report flooding along 58th Street, and Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton followed up with him.

"As far as living here, that's a main issue for me. I mean all in all, Gulfport is a great place but the flooding is a hassle," said Jimmy Dent, who lives in Gulfport.

Gulfport residents call for action as flooding worsens on 58th Street

Dent has lived in Gulfport for six years.

"You get a big rain, just a little harder, not a sprinkle, but a rain, this area will flood so bad that it's hard to get through," said Dent.

He said when it rains on a typical day, 58th Street fills up with water.

"Probably up to about like this out there of course…so if you're coming in with your car, a lot of people have flooded out here at this intersection," said Dent.

Other residents, like Mara Pravs, who lives along 58th Street, have also noticed the flooding.

"The storm drains don't pick up any water. Suddenly, within ten minutes, I would say the whole intersection is filled up," she said.

She walked me through what she typically sees on a rainy day and showed me the drains she said don't work.

"If you look closely at the drain, the water is almost up to the height of the rain, and we haven't had rain for about five or six days, and in my opinion, it should be going down," said Pravs.

Neighbors sent pictures of what the road looks like during a hurricane, but Gulfport Market owner Raje Islam said the street floods regularly.

"If it rains, most people will bring their car over here. With the heavy rain, they park over here," said Islam.

Engineers with the City of Gulfport said they are finalizing a water drainage plan to help.

Dent said flooding prevents people from going about their everyday lives and hopes the issue is addressed soon.

"You kind of avoid it. If it's going to rain, you know it's going to rain, you don't want to get out in traffic," said Dent.

City engineers said they will be presenting the drainage plan to the city council before the end of the year.



