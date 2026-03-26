CLEARWATER — For more than half a century, Henry Diltz has captured some of the most enduring images in rock history, from intimate portraits of rising artists to defining moments at legendary festivals.

Now 87, the iconic photographer is bringing those images on the road, sharing stories behind the lens as part of a national tour that recently made a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.

WFTS

Diltz sat down one-on-one with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler to reflect on a career that helped shape how generations remember music’s golden era.

Watch interview with Erik Waxler

Henry Diltz reflects on rock history, photography at Clearwater tour stop

A founding member of the Modern Folk Quartet before turning to photography in the 1960s, Diltz quickly became immersed in the Southern California music scene. His access and easygoing style helped him earn the trust of artists like The Doors, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Joni Mitchell, many of whom would become lifelong friends.

Henry Diltz Photography

Among his most recognizable work is the cover of Crosby, Stills & Nash’s self-titled debut album, shot casually on a couch before the group even had a name.

He also shot The Doors for the cover of the Morrison Hotel album, and iconic photographs of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, and Paul and Linda McCartney.

Henry Diltz Photography

Diltz was also there for one of music’s most historic gatherings: the Woodstock festival. Armed with his camera, he documented the crowds and the artists. He was standing feet away from Jimi Hendrix as he played The Star Spangled Banner.

The current tour offers fans a chance to see those photographs up close while hearing the stories behind them.

Henry Diltz Photography

You can see Ditlz’s work at his website.

His appearance in Clearwater was part of a broader effort by Ruth Eckerd Hall to create more immersive arts experiences for its supporters. The venue recently launched a “Curated Series,” a set of invitation-only events designed to give top donors deeper access to artists and the creative process, including behind-the-scenes conversations, small-group experiences, and exclusive gatherings tied to performances.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.