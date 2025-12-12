Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of St. Pete installs bike racks to honor removed Pride mural

Posted

ST. PETE, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg said it is honoring the Pride street murals removed earlier this year with "Pride-inspired bike racks."

In a post to Instagram on Dec. 11, the city said 11 Pride-inspired bike racks were installed along Central Avenue and 25th Street in St. Petersburg.

The post said the bike racks are "a vibrant way to honor the Pride street murals that were removed earlier this year due to state requirements."

View the full post:

The Pride murals were removed earlier this year, after St. Petersburg officials were asked by the Florida Department of Transportation to remove the Progressive Pride Street Mural at 25th Street and Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

The Florida Department ordered counties and cities across the state to remove artwork on roadways that violates state guidelines. State officials said "non-standard surface markings" can cause distractions and jeopardize driver and pedestrian safety.

