Pinellas County to close and merge multiple schools amid enrollment drop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County schools will see closures and grade mergers in the coming years as the district responds to declining enrollment.

The School Board has approved a plan to convert Bay Point Elementary and Bay Point Middle into a single K-8 school by fall 2027, with all grades housed in the current Bay Point Middle building.

Oldsmar Elementary will also become a K-8 school starting next year, beginning with current fifth graders remaining on campus.

The plan includes closing Cross Bayou Elementary and Disston Academy at the end of the current school year.

District leaders began gathering community feedback in September, presented the proposal in January, and held meetings at affected schools before the board’s final vote.

