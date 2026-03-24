Homeowners hope new DHS leadership will break delays in Elevate Florida program

REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. — Hundreds of homeowners across the Tampa Bay area are looking to new leadership in Washington and hoping it could break the gridlock holding up a program meant to lift their flood-damaged homes.

The FEMA-funded Elevate Florida program, designed to help homeowners raise flood-prone houses and prevent future damage, has been at a standstill for months, even as another hurricane season approaches.

For Patrick Daninos, the wait has taken a deeply personal toll. These days, he says, work has become an escape.

“I don’t want to go home,” he said. “Number one, my wife’s always depressed. She’s on a roller coaster. She’s happy one day and grateful. Next day, she’s crying. You know, it’s been an emotional roller coaster.”

Daninos, his wife, their adult son, and their two large dogs have been living in an RV in their driveway since their Redington Shores home flooded during Hurricane Helene. They cannot repair their flood-damaged home until it is elevated.

They were tentatively approved for Elevate Florida, a program that was designed to move quickly.

“It was sold to me as a program that was going to be efficient. It was going to be a quick response and get moving right away,” Daninos said.

But more than a year later, they’re still waiting. According to data obtained by Tampa Bay 28, the program has yet to lift a single home in Pinellas County.

State officials say the delays are largely tied to the federal approval process. Because Elevate Florida is funded through FEMA grants, each individual project must be reviewed and approved before construction can begin.

In emails obtained by Tampa Bay 28, the state points to several factors slowing that process, including FEMA staffing shortages, a partial federal government shutdown, and a policy put in place by now-former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, which required additional approval for projects costing more than $100,000.

That policy required sign-off from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees FEMA.

Now, after Noem’s recent departure, there’s new leadership over DHS. Markwayne Mullin was sworn in on Tuesday, and during his confirmation hearing last week, he signaled he would eliminate that policy.

“Absolutely,” Mullin said. “That’s called micromanaging, and I don’t know if Secretary [Kristi Noem] put that in or someone else did. I’m not a micromanager. We put people in. We empower them to make decisions.”

WFTS

Homeowners like Daninos say they’re hopeful Mullin can finally help move things forward. During his confirmation hearing, Mullin also said he desired a FEMA that moves faster and more effectively.

“He seems like he’s pretty tough, no-nonsense,” Daninos said. “I hope that he actually gets the help to the people.”

Until then, the waiting continues.

“It’s been tough. Tough is not even the word for it,” he said. “What makes it tough on me is watching my son and my wife go through that.”

Weeks ago, state officials said a small number of Elevate Florida projects had begun receiving approvals from FEMA, which is a possible sign the process is starting to move.

But, for families still stuck in limbo, real progress can’t come soon enough.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.