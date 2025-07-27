LARGO, Fla. — A hot day outside turned into an uncomfortable one inside for many at HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

A viewer reached out to us saying the air conditioning was not working well. She said in part, “I was there all day today with a friend in ICU on the 4th floor. It was HOT!"

WATCH: HVAC issues at Largo hospital raise concerns amid heat advisory

This comes as heat advisories are in place across Tampa Bay, and surrounding counties.

"We were just sweating," said Cheryl Engala, a visitor.

Engala and her husband came to visit her mom, but the heat became unbearable.

"We were like what is going on?" she asked while fanning herself. "And we cut our visit short too. We were only inside her room for maybe 15 minutes because it was just so hot."

She said the top floors felt much warmer than the bottom ones.

"When we first entered the hospital, it was fine, but once you get up on the 3rd floor, and go down the west hallway, it was at least 80 degrees," said Engala.

Don Adams noticed it too while visiting his mom on the 4th floor.

"It was a little warm in her room," said Adams.

The heat became concerning for visitors with loved ones who might not be able to tolerate hotter temperatures.

"It’s probably borderline unsafe," said Engala. "My mom is 83, so 80 is probably okay for her - but I’m not saying that would be for everybody."

A hospital spokesperson confirmed they are having issues with portions of their HVAC system.

They sent the following statement to ABC Action News:

“We expect the temperature to return to normal within a few hours. We are aware that it is warmer than usual in some areas of the hospital. The comfort and safety of our patients, visitors, and staff remain our top priority. We have a facilities team on site actively managing the situation, and a temporary chiller has been brought in to help regulate temperatures while we work toward a full resolution. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.” HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Saturday afternoon, cooling trucks were seen coming onto the property with HVAC equipment.