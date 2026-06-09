PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Indian Rocks Beach is voting to raise the minimum driving age from 14 to 18-years-old to comply with state law.

State law allows people with a valid driver's license to operate a golf cart.

WATCH: Indian Rocks Beach lea

Indian Rocks Beach leaders vote on whether to change golf cart age requirement

ders vote on whether to change golf cart age requirement

"You can drive around, you can walk around, but when you're on a golf cart, it takes you to a whole other level where you can just enjoy everything around you, the ambiance, the simplicity, the beauty of our beach," said Melanie Bush, who owns Going Native Golf Cart Rentals.

For Melanie Bush, golf carts are her life. She runs a business on Indian Rocks Beach called Going Native Golf Cart Rentals.

"We all want to enjoy the beach, we all want to have fun, but you have to have rules. You don't want anyone to get hurt," she said.

But there’s one issue that people who live on Indian Rocks Beach are concerned about: driving age.

Homeowners along Gulf Boulevard said they’ve seen many crashes involving golf carts, and many of them involving teenagers.

"We have crashes all the time with vehicles, with bicycles, e-bikes, you know, different things, but I think golf carts, you hear about it because they're so popular. People are having fun, so when there is a wreck, you're going to hear about it," said Bush.

"They're not paying attention….They should not be behind the wheel of a golf cart," said Mark Lusnaa.

"I support the change. Children should not be behind the wheel," said Lusnaa.

Bush said she only rents out golf carts to people 21 and older.

"You're gonna treat it more respectively when you're 21," she said.

Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton met with Lane Fox, who is vacationing on Indian Rocks Beach. He thinks the new ordinance will make things safer…but he also doesn’t see much of an issue with teenagers driving.

"Just as long as they're careful and their parents are okay with it, I don't see why not," he said.

City leaders will be voting on the new ordinance at the city commission meeting Tuesday night.

"I think it'll protect people. It'll keep kids safe, families safe, and people may not like it, but, you know, we don't like everything that's good for us," said Bush.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.