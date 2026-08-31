Jet skier dies after lightning strike near Fort De Soto Park: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Saturday evening after being struck by lightning while riding a jet ski near Fort De Soto Park, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies responded around 6:35 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that an adult male jet skier had been hit by lightning, according to a PCSO spokesperson.

The man was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead, PCSO said.

No additional information has been released.