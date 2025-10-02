PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners on a street in Largo said they are dealing with a decades-long flooding issue!

Last September, our Pinellas County Reporter covered the flooding, and a year later, homeowners said the issue is ongoing.

Watch full report from Casey Albritton

Largo homeowners experience decades-long flood issue

"It's a big issue and when there's a big storm, it's even worse. The whole street is underwater still," said Gary Smith, who lives along 2nd Avenue Northwest in Largo.

It's a problem Gary and Janice Smith have been dealing with for almost two decades.

"It's very frustrating when you have to put boots on to get to your vehicle," said Janice Smith.

Last September, Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton went out to 2nd Avenue Northwest in Largo and spoke to Gary about the flooding.

Gary Smith

A year later, they said the issue persists.

"After big storms and not even always a big storm, but hurricanes, especially this whole street would be underwater and you could look out and it would… even the crest in the middle here would be underwater also," said Gary Smith.

Homeowners said back in April, crews tried to help fix the problem by digging ditches to catch rainwater, but there's an incline from the street to the edge of the ditch, keeping water in the street.

"Keeps it away from the front yard, but that, that causes a problem too because you have to go through that water to get to your vehicle," said Gary Smith.

Gary said water builds up with even the smallest rainstorm.

"Last week, one rain storm I had a couple inches of rainwater puddled right here right in front of our driveway," said Gary Smith.

Janice said being in the middle of hurricane season without proper drainage is concerning.

"My house flooding… I don't want my house to flood. We do everything we can to prevent that and that's my biggest concern," said Janice Smith.

Homeowners want the City of Largo to get more involved and come up with better ways to drain the water.

Tampa Bay 28 contacted the City of Largo to see if crews are planning to come back out and address the issue, and we haven't heard back yet.