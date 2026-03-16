PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the conflict with Iran continues to impact gas prices across the Tampa Bay Area, it’s also affecting how people get their food.

Local food banks are now seeing more people show up needing help.

Watch report from Casey Albritton

Local food pantries feel impact of Iran conflict

Owner of Love Thy Neighbor Food Pantry, Joanne Braccio, said she can barely keep up with demand, and higher gas prices and grocery prices are sending more people to her food pantry

"A lot of people are just really in a panic right now...Gas prices are going up and I've got people coming in here saying that gas is more expensive, food is going to go up and they don't know what they are going to do," said Braccio.

Braccio said people are struggling to make ends meet.

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"A lot of them are scared, really scared, they are like I don't know how I'm going to make it," said Braccio.

Not only is demand increasing, but Braccio said donations are slowing down too.

"We are going out and spending $400 to $500 a week at the Dollar Store just to try to get some stuff in here for them but I can't keep up with that demand," said Braccio.

Quicy Moore said he's needed to shop at Love Thy Neighbor recently.

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"Just to save any bit of money for groceries," said Moore.

He's noticed the local food pantries are offering less than usual.

"It's hard to see shelves going empty when people could use it and some of that money could be used toward people here, or people all over the country that are in the same boat as I am in," said Moore.

Braccio is asking the community to rally behind food pantries during this time and donate if they can

"I don't sleep at night trying to figure out where I can go? What I can do? How can I feed more people," said Braccio.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.