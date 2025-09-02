PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Your daily commute across the Courtney Campbell Causeway could soon look very different.

The state wants to widen the busy bridge connecting Tampa and Clearwater, but environmental groups argue that the project could negatively impact Tampa Bay's water quality.

WATCH: Local groups push environmental considerations for future Courtney Campbell Causeway project

Debate grows over Courtney Campbell causeway widening as drivers, environmentalists weigh in

Ethienne Benitez drives over the Courtney Campbell Causeway five times a week.

"Rough…a lot of traffic, it all depends. It has its own temperament, its own feng shui," said Benitez.

He and other drivers said improvements are needed.

"With the population the way it is now, it's just not sufficient," said Benitez,

"Add the express lanes, widen the lanes, theres a couple different things they could do," said Jason Miller.

The Florida Department of Transportation agrees, and they're ready to act.

If you want your voice heard on how to fix the causeway, FDOT is hosting a public meeting this Thursday.

Topics include potential capacity improvements, safety, and more protection against storms.

Environmental organizations warned that more construction projects could lead to additional issues.

"As it currently is, the causeway restricts the natural water flow and movement of this part of the bay, and that's one of the issues we have with this part of the bay," said Justin Tramble, who works with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper.

A map from the Tampa Bay Waterkeeper shows a reduction of water flow north of the Courtney Campbell from 2022 to 2024.

"You're restricting that natural tidal flow. Nutrients and pollution that can get into this part of the bay through storm water runoff through waste water discharges stays there longer," said Tramble.

"You can see the change in marine life. It has been impacted, boating and overbuilding being the top factors in my opinion," said Benitez.

The organization is now prioritizing environmental considerations for all future projects.

Tramble said that if FDOT includes more openings under the causeway, it would allow for water flow and promote seagrass growth.

"Our infrastructure should help our environment. It should check not one box, but many boxes," said Tramble.

Drivers like Jason Miller and Benitez hope the state considers environmental impact going forward.

"Anything we can improve on is probably good, if we are able to do something with it or something better for the environment, I'm with it too," said Miller.

"I believe in responsible construction. This is all ours. It's not going anywhere, we aren't going anywhere. We need to make the best out of it and be good neighbors with our environment," said Benitez.

WFTS



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.