Local organization submits petition to change street ownership rules in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A group in Clearwater is pushing for a new ordinance that would make it more difficult for the city to transfer land in the downtown area.

The land in downtown Clearwater has become a controversial topic.

"It might be the straw that broke the camel's back, as a metaphor, it might be the turning point," said Tonatiuh Tello, who owns The Nash Keys dueling piano bar in Clearwater.

Garden Avenue has recently become the center of debate.

The Church of Scientology previously requested to vacate and purchase part of South Garden Avenue between Court and Franklin Streets, but has since withdrawn that request.

A group of residents responded to this by forming an organization called 'Save The Garden.'

The organization is pushing for a new ordinance that would allow voters to determine if certain public streets should be vacated and sold, rather than the city making that decision on its own.

Save the Garden recently submitted 8,000 petition signatures to the city to try to make that happen.

"Over 8,000 people, more than 10% of Clearwater residents, said no, we would like to maintain control of our downtown public right of ways, we don't want the city to give away our streets," said Brooks Gibbs, with Save the Garden.

The Church of Scientology owns much of Clearwater's downtown land.

"I thought by them owning more property, it was kind of like, it's not what the citizens want, it's not what the people wanted…I've run businesses here for a long time, and I've heard it from people from Dunedin, from St. Pete, from Clearwater," said Tello.

WFTS

Tonatiuh Tello said he wants the land to benefit business owners and residents.

"It shouldn't be 'I want to buy it because I can,' it should be a public decision," said Tello.

The Florida Attorney General sent a letter to the City of Clearwater in December saying the city cannot reject the Church of Scientology's land deal based on religion, but leaders with Save the Garden said the focus is on real estate.

"We are trying to preserve our precious land from anyone, including the institution that owns 75% of downtown," said Gibbs.

Now the city clerk will decide whether to certify the Save the Garden petition, and if she does, residents will be able to vote on the ordinance this August.

Tampa Bay 28 did reach out to the Church of Scientology for comment, and hasn't heard back yet.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.