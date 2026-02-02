Man arrested in Illinois for allegedly raping woman in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete Police said a sexual assault investigation led detectives to Illinois to arrest a man they suspect raped a woman here in the Tampa Bay area.

Detectives said Joshua Abercrombie, 21, met a woman on a social media app and agreed to meet in late November 2025. During their date, Abercrombie allegedly became aggressive and sexually assaulted and choked her repeatedly.

On Jan. 29, 2026, Abercrombie was arrested in Will County, Illinois, stemming from the St. Pete case. Police charged him with sexual battery.

Detectives believe there could be more victims who have not yet come forward. They are urging anyone who believes they may have had contact with Abercrombie under similar circumstances to come forward and contact the St. Pete Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD at TIP411.

