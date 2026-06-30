Man left with life-threatening injuries in St. Pete shooting, police investigating: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said officers are investigating an overnight shooting after a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said residents at The Meadows apartment complex, located in the 800 block of 117 Terrace North, reported hearing gunshots at around 1:27 a.m. on June 30.

A caller said they were taking a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound, per the report.

Police said fire rescue caught up with them at a Circle K on Roosevelt Boulevard North and the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPPD said no suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.