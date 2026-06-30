Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man left with life-threatening injuries in St. Pete shooting, police investigating: SPPD

st pete police WFTS.png
WFTS
File
st pete police WFTS.png
Posted

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said officers are investigating an overnight shooting after a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said residents at The Meadows apartment complex, located in the 800 block of 117 Terrace North, reported hearing gunshots at around 1:27 a.m. on June 30.

A caller said they were taking a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound, per the report.

Police said fire rescue caught up with them at a Circle K on Roosevelt Boulevard North and the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPPD said no suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Pasco County boy called a 'miracle' after opening eyes following crash

Family says 10-year-old Asher Thompson is defying doctors' expectations after being struck by two vehicles.

Pasco County boy called a 'miracle' after opening eyes following crash

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV