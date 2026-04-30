Man sought in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash arrested

TARPON SPRINGS, FLA. — An Oldsmar man sought in a hit-and-run Tarpon Springs crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist has been arrested, authorities said.

According to a Tarpon Spring Police Department report, Tarrin Gold, 23, was charged with leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash, failure to give information and render aid when involved in a crash and fleeing and eluding.

The crash occurred on Wednesday just after 7 p.m. on northbound on U.S. Highway 19 near Martin Luther King Drive, which involved a motorcycle and the Hyundai Sonata 4 door sedan Gold was driving, police officials said.

The Hyundai was captured on video fleeing from officers after the crash.

The vehicle was later located by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist was taken as a trauma alert to an area hospital. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

According to Pinellas County Clerk of Court records, since 2020, Gold also has been charged with DUI, careless driving and speeding 20-29 over the limit.