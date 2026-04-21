- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited a fourth grade class at Bay Point Elementary School in St. Petersburg on April 20.
- During the visit, Dee gave a presentation while the students asked questions and shared comments.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Bay Point Elementary School in St. Pete
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Bay Point Elementary
- Dee shared highlights from his visit during his forecast the following day and said he's looking forward to stopping by again in the future.
Tampa Bay nursing homes cited for critical violations and placed on federal list of worst facilities
Aventura at the Bay and Groves Center are among 88 nursing homes in the U.S. designated as special focus facilities due to serious, recurring deficiencies.
Nursing homes cited for critical violations, placed on list of worst facilities