Multiple fights erupt at Clearwater youth football game, coach arrested

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater said Clearwater Police officers responded to multiple fights at a youth football game on Saturday.
At around 3:30 p.m., officers said they were sent to the Countryside Sports Complex, 3060 McMullen Booth Road, to find two people injured.
A coach from Gainesville, 36-year-old Earick Fitzergerald Williams, was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
