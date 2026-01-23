'My livelihood is over': Pleas to stop proposed offshore Gulf drilling

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — "Don't Drill Florida" was the message to federal officials as they mull plan to open more U.S. coastlines to offshore oil and gas drilling.

Government officials, business leaders, and other community leaders spoke at a press conference on Friday. They called on Congress to omit Florida from the plan to open large sections of the eastern Gulf to offshore drilling.

Watch full press conference

'My livelihood is over': businesses make plea to stop proposed offshore drilling

"A single major oil spill can impact the entire state of Florida, not just the panhandle,” St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said.

Captain Dustin Pack, Fly Tide Charters, referenced 2021 when water from Piney Point discharged into the bay and the subsequent Red Tide to show the impact our water quality has on businesses and tourism.

“If we have drilling out here, my livelihood is over...One spill can wipe all this out in one day.” Pack said.

In December, Tampa Bay 28 State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders said Florida members in Congress were united in opposition to drilling. They urged the public to weigh in on the plan before Jan. 23.