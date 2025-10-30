Navy veteran gets free roof repair ahead of Veterans Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A retired Navy SEAL captain in St. Petersburg is getting a new roof worth more than $25,000 at no cost, thanks to a partnership between Operation Healing Forces and Action Roofing.

Richard Loth served in the Navy for more than 30 years as a SEAL, with tours around the world. His roof, like many, was left with damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and repairs were going to cost thousands of dollars.

"Everything's taken a big chunk out of everyone's wallet right now, so anything anyone can get to help them along the way is much appreciated, and I very much appreciate this right now," Loth said.

Operation Healing Forces worked with a local roofing partner, Action Roofing to identify a veteran in the Tampa Bay area who needed help with roof repairs.

"We looked to find a local veteran in Tampa Bay that was in need of a roof so, reaching out through the network, we're able to get a hold of Richard and find a veteran deserving of a roof," says Phillip Fong, a veteran himself and a project manager at Operation Healing Forces.

The partnership will cover the complete cost of Loth's new roof, saving his family more than $25,000.

"To be able to help somebody out, especially a veteran, in this time of need. Not everybody can afford a new roof because they're not cheap nowadays, if that makes sense, so just to help somebody out in this time of need, it's just awesome, and it's a great feeling," says Lalo Castrillo, a project manager with Action Roofing.

For Loth, who dedicated over three decades to serving his country, receiving this gift is hard to put into words.

"I'm very honored to get this right now, and again, I appreciate what everyone does to help the veterans because a lot of veterans do need a lot of help," Loth said.

The new roof installation could take about two weeks, depending on permits and weather conditions. There's a good chance the Loth family will be sleeping under their brand new roof around Veterans Day.



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area.

