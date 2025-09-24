New device helps stroke patients regain movement

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A breakthrough medical device is helping stroke survivors regain control of their lives. It is called Vivistem. It is a small implanted device that helps restore movement in a patient's arms and hands that had been lost after a stroke. It is used to make everyday tasks, like buttoning a shirt or holding a cup, possible again.

The device sends electrical signals to a nerve in the neck, helping the brain form new connections.

Ted Martin suffered a stroke in 2023 and then spent a year and a half in traditional therapy. His wife, Debbie, tells us it was hard on everyone.

“When he came home, he couldn't walk. His right arm and hand were so swollen we had to put compression on them. I had to pick him up and help him into bed,” Debbie Martin, Ted's wife, said.

After a year and a half of therapy, his doctor recommended the Vivistem. That is when everything started to change. He has made incredible progress.

“He dresses himself, brushes his teeth. Now he clears the table for me, puts dishes in the dishwasher,” Debbie said.

From a wheelchair to a walker, even his own doctor was stunned.

Doctor Fox said, “I didn’t recognize him at first because I wasn't expecting to see someone walking and with their hand reach out to me and I was like, 'Omg! This is Mr. Marti.'”

Dr. Benjamin Fox from Baycare explained that the Vivistem device is implanted in the patient Chet, and when activated during therapy, it helps strengthen the brain-body connection.

The therapist gently presses the remote as the patient works through the movements.

Ted's story is not just about technology. It is also about love. Ted and his wife Debbie have been together for more than 60 years. They are high school sweethearts who never left each other's side, even when life got tough.

“He was my biggest supporter while I was working, and we are a good team. So it is my turn to support him… there’s nobody I’d rather grow old with,” Debbie said.

Even with the challenges of recovery, these two are finding joy in every step.

The Vivistem device can help stroke patients even years after an event. Ted's story is a powerful example of what is possible.