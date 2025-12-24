Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

No injuries reported after house fire in Oldsmar on Christmas Eve

No injuries reported after house fire in Oldmar on Christmas Eve81500.png
WFTS
No injuries reported after house fire in Oldmar on Christmas Eve81500.png
Posted

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Two people were displaced from their home after a fire on Christmas Eve in Oldsmar.

Oldsmar Fire Chief Jason Schwabe said fire crews responded to 460 Cypress Lake Ct. on Wednesday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they found the home with flames going through the roof.

Crews were able to get the fire under control after a defensive attack, Chief Schwabe said.

Two adults were displaced from the home, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

No other injuries reported.

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

When Angie Moore hired a company to replace her water softener at her Pasco County home, she expected the job to get done. Instead, she said she was left with brown water flowing through her taps and thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.