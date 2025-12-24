No injuries reported after house fire in Oldsmar on Christmas Eve

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Two people were displaced from their home after a fire on Christmas Eve in Oldsmar.
Oldsmar Fire Chief Jason Schwabe said fire crews responded to 460 Cypress Lake Ct. on Wednesday afternoon.
When crews arrived, they found the home with flames going through the roof.
Crews were able to get the fire under control after a defensive attack, Chief Schwabe said.
Two adults were displaced from the home, and the Red Cross is assisting them.
No other injuries reported.
