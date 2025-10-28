One Pinellas County School is incorporating physical activity into classrooms

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One school in Pinellas County is working to incorporate physical activity into all of its classrooms.

A classroom that's making the change is Ms. Roselli's classroom.

"When they see the furniture out and that we are using it for the day, they get really excited for the lesson," said Carolyn Roselli, a teacher at Mangrove Bay Middle School.

"I was very surprised. I had never seen anything like it…but I was also very excited and happy," said Reid Meyer, a student.

At Mangrove Bay Middle School, classrooms are filled with movement.

"Some days we will do math problems where if the answer is odd, we will do a certain activity on a boomer board…and if its even, all these different things, and its really exciting," said Meyer.

The school recently launched an effort to incorporate physical activity into classrooms, bringing in things like bike desks, boomer boards, balancing disks and bouncing seats.

"We can definitely see the attendance is very, very high, the engagement in the classrooms is always very high," said Brett Patterson, principal at Magnolia Bay Middle.

Patterson said the equipment is helping students focus and improve their grades.

School leaders said this kind of equipment helps not only academically but also behaviorally.

"We can see when they leave the classrooms, the excitement as they head out into the hallway," said Patterson.

"Coming to school for some people might seem boring or dreadful, but for me it's awesome…because it's not that boring because you get to do all these fun activities at the same time," said Meyer.

Meyer said coming to school is something he looks forward to now.

"I think it's great because it really focuses your brain because you're still getting in physical activity while still being able to learn," he said.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

