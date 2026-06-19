Palm Harbor Library embraces cool, quirky fun including a Jurassic Park in the children's area

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Welcome to Jurassic Park...in the children's room at the Palm Harbor Library.

Finish reading a book — open a dinosaur egg for a reward.

But look out for the velociraptors!

"Successful libraries are a marriage of the old and the new," says Matthew David, director of this inventive, unique library.

Open Monday through Saturday, the Palm Harbor Library puts a modern twist on things, from the outside musical garden to a fantastic free rental center that includes vintage cameras (plus free film!), record players, beautiful musical instruments, even American Girl dolls.

There's also local art adorning the walls, a free gaming area, more movies than a Blockbuster, and a sleek enclosed room just for teens (and about as far away from the kiddie section as you can get — nice touch there).

There's also an array of free events (including upcoming America 250 celebrations), free photography lessons and a whole lot more.

But the buzziest part of the library is exclusively for kids ages 5 to 12, a Makerspace for crafts and fun — NO PARENTS ALLOWED.

"Why no parents? Because we want kids to have uninterrupted creative time," says the library's assistant director Cathy Wos.

For all the good stuff at the Palm Harbor Library, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, go here.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.