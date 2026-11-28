ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFTS) — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office sergeant intentionally positioned his patrol car in the path of a suspected impaired driver traveling on the wrong side of the road near The Don CeSar hotel in St. Pete Beach, preventing the vehicle from continuing down the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 after deputies received a report of a driver who nearly struck two vehicles and ran over a mailbox.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Hirshman encountered the vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road in front of The Don CeSar.

The sergeant intentionally stopped his patrol vehicle in the driver's path to prevent the vehicle from continuing.

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling at a low speed when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

Deputies identified the driver as 45-year-old Stephen Gronda.

According to the sheriff's office, Gronda appeared heavily intoxicated and refused to participate in field sobriety exercises.

Deputies said Gronda had two previous DUI arrests and a prior charge of refusing to submit to testing.

He was arrested on three charges:



Driving under the influence

Refusal to submit to testing with a prior refusal

Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage



Following the arrest, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reminded drivers of the dangers of operating a vehicle while impaired.

The agency urged residents to designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service rather than drive under the influence.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to deputies.

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