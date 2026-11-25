PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Fewer than half of Florida's students met kindergarten readiness standards in 2025, but Pinellas County stands out as one of the state's strongest performers, according to recently published education data.

The Florida Department of Health's School Readiness at Kindergarten Entry report shows that just 43% of Florida students met the benchmark in 2025, down from 51% in 2024.

Pinellas County was among only three Florida counties where a majority of students were considered ready for kindergarten.

A separate Florida Chamber Foundation kindergarten readiness report, released in July, ranked Pinellas County first statewide, with 53% of students meeting the readiness benchmark. That report placed Florida's overall readiness rate at 44%.

How Tampa Bay counties compare

The statewide figures highlight significant differences in kindergarten readiness across the Tampa Bay region.

According to the state's 2025 school readiness data:



Hillsborough County: 42% of students met readiness standards, down from 52% in 2024.

Manatee County: 40%, down from 51.6%.

Hernando County: 42%, down from 50.6%.

Citrus County: 37%, down from 43.6%.

Each of those counties recorded a decline from the previous year.

The results raise questions about why Pinellas County has maintained a higher readiness rate than many neighboring districts.

Why kindergarten readiness matters

Kindergarten readiness measures whether children have developed foundational skills needed to begin school.

The Florida Chamber Foundation identifies kindergarten readiness as an important early indicator of future academic outcomes, including third-grade reading proficiency and high school graduation.

The foundation's 2025-26 report also found that children who complete Florida's Voluntary Prekindergarten program are significantly more likely to meet kindergarten readiness standards.

Florida education officials have raised the score children must achieve to be considered kindergarten-ready, a change that is important when comparing results across years.

What is helping Pinellas County students?

Pinellas County's results raise an important question: What is the county doing differently to prepare children for kindergarten?

The available statewide data establishes Pinellas County's strong standing but does not explain which programs or practices are responsible for its results.

Questions remain about whether access to preschool, early literacy programs, family support services or other factors contribute to the county's performance.

Those questions are particularly relevant as neighboring Tampa Bay counties report readiness rates below the statewide average.

For families, the numbers underscore the importance of early childhood education and identifying opportunities to help children develop foundational learning skills before entering kindergarten.

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