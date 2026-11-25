PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As development continues and more drivers travel through Belleair Bluffs, people who live and work along Indian Rocks Road say growing traffic is raising concerns about pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

Residents and business owners say they have watched traffic increase over the years as more people move to the area.

WATCH: Safety improvements could come to busy road in Belleair Bluffs

Safety improvements could come to busy road in Belleair Bluffs

“The congestion of the traffic has certainly changed,” one resident said. “Backing up to maybe at a stoplight to 20 cars in comparison to maybe three, four and five cars.”

For Cyndi Lamacchia, the increase in traffic has also brought concerns about people trying to cross or walk near the roadway. She said she has witnessed close calls between drivers and pedestrians.

“It’s a nervous feeling, very nervous, because there are so many cars and people aren’t paying attention,” Lamacchia said. “They’re not stopping and making their stop on red to make their right turn, and it’s just, you know, it’s fearful.”

Now, Forward Pinellas is working with the city of Belleair Bluffs on a plan aimed at making Indian Rocks Road safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

People who live and work in the area say they would like planners to consider improvements such as additional bicycle lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks.

Laura Busch and Leonna Kinnear, who own boutiques in the area, are among those who would like to see more pedestrian infrastructure.

WFTS

“Before, you had bikes on the side of the road, but now they’re using the sidewalks more,” Busch said. “I think they’ve already done that on the strip that I use. Maybe they can implement that in more areas.”

Kinnear said adding more crosswalks could also help people navigate the area safely.

“There’s a crosswalk at the light, and one to the north of me, and that’s probably a half-mile stretch,” Kinnear said. “So probably a few more crosswalks in between might be helpful.”

As the area continues to get busier, Kinnear said she believes safety improvements should be a priority.

“Obviously, we want cars to be safe. We want the people walking the streets and the sidewalks to be safe,” Kinnear said. “Safety is obviously the most important, especially as we get busier.”



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.