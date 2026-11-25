REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. — On the week of Thanksgiving, many people are trying to get home. For Patrick Daninos, that still isn't possible.

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Years after Helene, some Elevate Florida homeowners are finally seeing progress

His Redington Shores home remains unlivable after Hurricane Helene’s historic storm surge flooded it. For more than two years, Daninos and his family have been living in a cramped RV parked in their driveway.

“If you don’t laugh, you’ll be crying,” Daninos said. “Thank God for a couple glasses of wine, now and then.”

Daninos has been waiting for Elevate Florida, a state-run program that uses federal disaster mitigation funding to help homeowners raise flood-prone homes and protect them from future storms.

The program received more than 12,000 applications from homeowners in 64 Florida counties before its application window closed in April 2025.

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Since then, Tampa Bay 28 has followed homeowners' frustrations with the program for almost a year, as families faced delays and long stretches without answers.

Now, there’s new movement.

On Monday, FEMA announced nearly $400 million for 144 disaster recovery and resilience projects across Florida. The announcement included more than $10.1 million tied to Elevate Florida projects.

In a Tuesday email to Tampa Bay 28, FEMA said it has now approved more than $173 million for more than 465 properties through Elevate Florida.

Daninos says his home is among those now approved, and for the first time in a long time, he is legitimately hopeful.

“Yes, I’m very hopeful that this is not just, you know, going to string us along for another year,” Daninos said. “I don’t know what that would do to my marriage.”

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Two other local homeowners, Ron Dick and Elisa Villa, also told Tampa Bay 28 they have received approval for their projects.

Villa received an approval email Monday. The message says the next steps include confirming property details and arranging a visit with contractors to prepare bids.

Dick said he and his wife recently met with their project team via Zoom and expect contractor visits soon.

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FEMA approval is a major milestone, but it does not mean construction begins immediately. Homeowners still have to move through contractor selection, project agreements, and other requirements before work can start.

In an earlier story, Tampa Bay 28 found that, as of February 1, no Elevate Florida homes in Pinellas County had been elevated or were under construction.

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For Daninos, the approval brings hope after a long wait. But his family still cannot move back into their home until it is elevated, because they can obtain an occupancy permit until then.

When that day comes, the champagne will be ready.

“Of everything I lost in my wine cooler, there’s one bottle of good champagne that we saved,” Daninos said with a smile.

For now, the bottle remains on hold.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.