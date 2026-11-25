ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Charlie Crist has announced the dates and locations for a series of five public meetings designed to give residents a voice in setting priorities for his incoming administration.

The "Community Conversations" begin Monday, Nov. 30, and continue through Wednesday, Dec. 16. Each meeting will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Crist plans to attend all five meetings.

"In St. Pete, the people are the boss, and I want to hear from you," Crist said in the announcement. "These conversations belong to you. Please come, bring a neighbor, and tell me what you want for our city."

Each meeting will focus on a different priority: neighborhoods and City Hall; city services and public safety; housing, jobs and the Trop site; hurricanes and resilience; and Midtown, Childs Park, schools and skilled trades.

Watch more resident reaction from when Charlie Crist won the St. Pete mayor election:

St. Pete residents voice hopes for Mayor-Elect, Charlie Crist

The first conversation, focused on neighborhoods and City Hall, is scheduled for Nov. 30 at the President Barack Obama Main Library, located at 3745 9th Avenue North.

A Dec. 1 meeting at the James Weldon Johnson Community Library, located at 1059 18th Avenue South, will focus on city services and public safety. According to the announcement, Amendment 3 will leave the city with about $35 million less to work with beginning with its next budget, and residents will be asked which services matter most to them.

A Dec. 7 meeting at the Azalea Recreation Center, 1600 72nd Street North, will address housing, jobs and the Trop site.

A Dec. 10 discussion at the Roberts Recreation Center, located at 1246 50th Avenue North, will focus on hurricane preparedness and resilience, including lessons residents learned from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The final meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16 at the Enoch Davis Center, located at 1111 18th Avenue South, and will focus on Midtown, Childs Park, schools and skilled trades.

Residents who cannot attend one of the meetings can submit ideas through the mayor-elect's website.

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