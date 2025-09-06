Pinellas County school bus driver arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County school bus driver has been arrested on multiple counts of possession of child porn.

PCSO said they received information child pornography was being accessed and shared on the internet. Though investigation they were able to identify the suspect as Donte Burney, 35.

The images were of children between one and eleven years old, PCSO said.

Burney was arrested on Sept. 5 and faces 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

PCSO said Burney was a Pinellas County School bus driver. Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to Pinellas County Schools for more information on his employment.