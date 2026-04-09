PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The latest U.S. Census shows that Pinellas County had the second largest decrease in population over the last two years.

"We do miss a lot of our neighbors and we would love to see them back," said Meredith Corson-Doubleday, a resident on Treasure Island.

WATCH: Pinellas County sees second largest decrease in population according to US Census

Pinellas County sees second largest decrease in population according to US Census

People used to flock to Pinellas County for the beaches and weather, but now, many are leaving.

"Before the hurricane, I think there were two empty lots on Isles of Palms where they were no homes, there are now over 50 empty lots only on the fingers of Isles of Palms," said Doubleday.

Doubleday has lived on Treasure Island for over 40 years and said Hurricanes Helene and Milton changed the place she calls home.

"It was so devastating…having evacuated so many times and to come back to that. It was devastating, absolutely devastating, and everybody…every single home on the island had water," she said.

Residents on Treasure Island said look empty or under construction.

The U.S. Census shows that Pinellas County had the second largest decrease in population over the last two years with about 12,000 people moving out of the county.

"It is shocking to me when you just stop and think about how many, but it’s not shocking that people have left…you know and for many different reasons. Whether you’re elderly and you don’t want to deal with it anymore or it costs too much financially, you can’t rebuild," said Doubleday.

"It really wasn’t a surprise. There was a lot of people who were impacted who realized they needed to reevaluate their long-term future here," said Richie Floyd, St. Pete City Councilman.

Floyd said the population change impacts more than just neighborhoods.

"Beginning last year and now this year, we really had to keep a close eye on our budget because property values growth has stagnated and that’s ultimately what determines how much we’re able to spend as a city government," said Floyd.

He plans to focus on increasing affordable housing to bring people back to the county.

Doubleday hopes her neighborhood that used to be filled with people she calls family, returns.

"You know if you loved this area please come back. We still have everything that you know that we used to have and that you knew to grow and love around here," said Doubleday.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.