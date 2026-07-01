Pinellas organization pushes for e-bike safety regulations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local organization is pushing for more e-bike regulations after Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would put a speed limit on E-bike riders.

"Typically, I at least have my headlights on, my front and backs on, and some LED's going. I even have a side mirror just to kind of keep an eye on what’s going on," said Aaron McNeil.

McNeil does everything he can to stay safe on his e-bike.

"Just slow down around people and obey the law as best as you can and be responsible with it," said McNeil.

While he loves his e-bike, he understands it can be dangerous.

"I love them, I think a lot more people should [use them], it’s better for the environment, it’s better for St. Pete to have less cars. But I think there needs to be some kind of restrictions because there are some e-bikes, or I wouldn’t even call them bikes, more like high-powered scooters, that are ruining it for everyone else," said McNeil.

He said there should be a speed limit on e-bikes.

"Even me and my wife walk down Vinoy Park, and they are just zooming down the sidewalk, and it’s a little insane at a certain point," said McNeil.

According to Forward Pinellas, the number of electric vehicle deaths increased from eight in 2024 to 11 in 2025. St. Pete Police said there were five fatal e-bike deaths alone last year.

Despite this information, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would limit E-bike speeds to ten miles per hour if within 50 feet of a pedestrian.

He stated that the law would require the use of speed detection and surveillance devices.

Eric Hathaway rides his e-bike regularly and said he agrees with the governor.

"I don't think it’s super necessary as long as you’re abiding by the laws," said Hathaway.

Leaders with an organization called Connect Pinellas tell me they were disappointed in the veto and sent me a statement saying, “Pinellas County remains one of the most dangerous counties in the state for pedestrians and cyclists, and as E-bike use grows, our communities need clear, consistent safety rules — not fewer protections.”

Leaders with Connect Pinellas tell me they will continue to fight for more E-bike regulations.

McNeil said he thinks something needs to happen to improve safety.

"I think the speed limit could have been changed a little more to like 15, like class one speed, which is under 20 miles per hour. I think any more than that, I think it should be a ticket system or warnings or whatever it is," said McNeil.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.