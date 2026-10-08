Pinellas Park man arrested for taking inappropriate video of 8-year-old niece: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — A Pinellas Park man was arrested Wednesday after police found inappropriate photos of his 8-year-old niece on his phone.

The Pinellas Park Police Department charged Charles Gain, 39, with digital voyeurism by a family member.

A residential search warrant was executed on Wednesday at a home on 109th Terrace as part of a child pornography investigation.

Officers met with Gain, who lived at the home. He allowed investigators to search his cellphone, police said.

During the search, detectives found a hidden folder containing 93 files. Several of the files included inappropriate photos and videos of Gain's 8-year-old niece that were taken without her knowledge, according to a police report.

Gain was booked into the Pinellas County Jail without bond.