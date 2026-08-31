Police searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike crash in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for a driver who fled after striking a man riding an e-bike early Monday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of 34th Street North. The man was riding an e-bike northbound when he was hit by a Honda Accord, according to an SPPD spokesperson.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. The suspect has not been located.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.