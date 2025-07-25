PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — ABC Action News has been following the health of our beaches since last year's storms, and soon our coastline could be getting a facelift!

Pinellas County leaders are asking the state to step in to help fund re-nourishment projects along our beaches.

"I think they are kind of disappointed because they came here thinking it was going to be beautiful," said Eric Holmes, who lives and works on Treasure Island.

WATCH: Residents and business owners react to possible beach nourishment projects

While still filled with white sand and beautiful blue waters, our beaches aren't what they used to be.

"It's been slow going, but we will get there," said Matthew Workman.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton destroyed a lot of our beaches, but now the county is trying to fix them up.

Eric Holmes works at a souvenir shop on Treasure Island and said he thinks the beaches could use some help.

"I hope that they put some money back into the place, because they definitely need it," said Holmes.

In the past, the Army Corps of Engineers has helped pay for the projects, but easement requirements are putting a pause on that help.

Pinellas County has now approved a plan to use almost $126 million in tourism development tax funds to re-nourish the beaches, but the county is also asking the state to pitch in.

They are requesting to be reimbursed for about $50 million in grant money from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

While the county is moving forward with the projects, many people are torn about whether or not they want to see the re-nourishment along our coast.

About a month ago, she spoke to some residents about the projects…and some people, like Wendy Weaver, said they want to see other solutions because the projects temporarily shut down the beach for construction.

"They just redo the beach again, you're just making people not want to come here, you're taking up parking, and it's not helping anyone get back up on their feet," said Weaver.

On the other hand, some people, like Matthew Workman, said the wait is worth it.

"It's a small little difficulty for beautiful beaches and we need those to bring the tourists here every year," said Workman.

Workman owns a beachfront vacation rental company called Sandcastle Realty Inc., and said not as many people have been booking vacations in the area since the storms.

He said the re-nourishment is necessary.

"I mean our beaches are the draw obviously, that's why people come to Florida, to enjoy the beaches," said Workman.

"I would actually like to see this come back to its full glory like it was before," said Holmes.