Residents concerned about neglected and dangerous alley in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple neighborhood associations are calling on the city to fix up a local eyesore.

Four different neighborhood associations said a neglected alleyway is not just bad to look at, it's also a site for illegal activity.

"This is actually pretty good, there's usually a lot more trash here, we just had our neighborhood pickup last month," said Justin Cournoyer, a resident in Campbell Park.

Cournoyer said the alleyway along 10th Avenue South in St. Pete has been an eyesore.

"People will leave, obviously illegal dumping is a big issue here, criminal activity, negative activity that nobody wants to see in our neighborhood," said Cournoyer.

He said it's become a big issue for the area, including local businesses.

"Negative activity right behind your business and it's attracting more negative activity, I think that is a deterrent for your customers," said Cournoyer.

Four different neighborhood associations sent letters to the City of St. Pete, asking the city to vacate the alley so it can be added to a local community garden.

"Our goal is to clean it up and make it safe," said John Barkett with The Looking Glass Initiative.

It's all part of an effort called The Looking Glass Initiative to increase food access and business along MLK Jr. Street South and improve safety.

"So we'll actually be able to wheelbarrow fresh produce from the garden directly to the back of the food pharmacy," said Barkett.

But not everyone is in agreement. Some residents want the city to ask them what they would like to see built in the alleyway.

Vonceia Flournory said she wants more affordable housing.

"We have gardens, we don't need gardens, they need homes. We don't need gardens, we need homes," said Flournory.

Franklin Alves, President of the Council of Neighborhood Associations, said no matter what, something needs to be done about alleyways like the one on 10th.

City Council will be discussing what to do with the alley on Thursday.

"It will really kind of give folks that sense of community and that resurgence of people are investing in, people feel confident that this a neighborhood you can grow in and stay in," said Alves.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.