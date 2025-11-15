Residents near 62nd Avenue in Pinellas Park advised to remain indoors due to fire: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Residents in a Pinellas Park neighborhood are advised to remain indoors due to a fire with possible hazardous chemicals.

The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said it is assisting the Pinellas Park Fire Department with a large fire in the 5300 block of 62nd Avenue North.

The business contains chemicals which could be hazardous. PPPD said it is advising residents in the area of 58th Street and 49th Street and between 62nd Avenue and 70th Avenue to remain indoors.

62nd Avenue will be closed between 58th Street and 49th Street, officals said.

