Safety Harbor man charged with murder after girlfriend dies from shooting injuries: PCSO

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A Safety Harbor man now faces a first-degree murder charge after a woman injured in a shooting earlier this week died from her injuries, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies arrested Christopher "Dodge" Smith, 40, following a domestic violence incident on Tuesday near Harbor Bar at 840 Main St. in Safety Harbor.

According to PCSO, Smith entered the bar and left his 5-year-old daughter and the family dog in the parking lot. Detectives say Smith later exited the business with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Jessica Antolini, and the pair began arguing outside.

During the altercation, detectives said Smith shot Antolini before fleeing the scene in his vehicle. Investigators allege that as he drove away, he ran over Antolini.

Multiple witnesses called 911 and provided information about Smith's vehicle, allowing deputies to quickly locate and arrest him, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said Smith's daughter and the family dog were found safe inside the vehicle and were reunited with family members.

Antolini was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition for several days.

In an update released Friday morning, the sheriff's office said Antolini was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m. Thursday.

As a result of her death, Smith's charge of attempted first-degree murder has been upgraded to first-degree murder, PCSO said.

The investigation remains ongoing.