WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven school for children with special needs has a brand new campus to serve the growing need in the community.

Kayden Aragon was born prematurely, leaving him with mild cerebral palsy and a learning disability.

Watch full report from Rebecca Petit

School for children with disabilities expands to serve growing Winter Haven community

“I was told many years ago that my son would never be able to read. Once he got here in third grade, within three months he was already reading,” said Krystal Santiago.

Today, the 14-year-old even has a job as a greeter. He said his school has allowed him to grow not only academically but also socially.

“I have changed and improved. I’ve learned how to socially express my feelings because I was a very shy person when I was little,” Aragon said.

Aragon attends the Language and Literacy Academy for Learning. The free public charter school is fully dedicated to children with disabilities. It’s also the only one in Winter Haven, serving students from 12 months through 22 years old.

“Free transportation, free breakfast and lunch, free speech therapy, free occupational therapy, free physical therapy, free mental health service, free behavioral services,” said Dr. Tandria Callins, Executive Director of Language and Literacy Academy for Learning.

A new state-of-the-art campus is increasing support services and the number of students the school can serve. The expansion adds 16 new classrooms, a sensory room, a therapy clinic and a gym that combines physical therapy and gaming.

“We have wall units that are interactive. So, they’ll be stretching but also playing a game. So, it’s not really work to them. It's a lot of fun,” Callins said.

The expansion is funded through a combination of state and federal grants.

The new campus will allow the school to increase enrollment from 300 to 425 students.

Callins said the need in the area is great. They currently have a waiting list of 167 students.

Parents are grateful knowing more children will get the chance to learn in a place where they are understood and supported.

“I’ve heard stories of friends and families that have their kids in public school and how they label them and they're not getting the stuff that they need. If Kayden was in a public school, I don't think I would have all the things he has and be thriving the way that he is,” Santiago said.