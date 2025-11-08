Search for driver who struck and killed a woman walking in a Publix parking lot in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it is searching for the driver who struck and killed an elderly woman walking in a Publix parking lot.

SPPD said the woman was struck and killed by a car while walking in the parking lot at 200 37th Ave. N. on Friday shortly before 5 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from injuries, SPPD said.

The driver of the car left the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.