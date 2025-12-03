Seminole woman arrested after attempting to strangle nurse with ankle monitor power cord

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole woman was arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly trying to strangle a nurse using a power cord.

Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said it arrested Karen Dedert on Dec. 3 after an attack on a nurse at Windmoor Healthcare at 11300 US Hwy 19 North.

Dedert is accused of attacking the nurse by using the power cord from her ankle monitor and using it to strangle her.

The victim is expected to recover, PPPD said.

Dedert was out on bond for a separate attempted murder charge where she stabbed her husband on Nov. 4, according to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit.

Dedert was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County jail.